Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

  • FO says Pakistan appreciates steps being taken by the countries of GCC, which will contribute to resolution of outstanding issues between the countries of the organization
  • Persistent and sincere efforts of Kuwait's Emir, and cooperation of the GCC countries, led to this important and amicable outcome: Foreign Office
Fahad Zulfikar 05 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan has welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to reopen the land, air and sea borders between the two countries, a statement issued by Foreign Office (FO) stated on Tuesday.

The FO stated that Pakistan appreciate other steps being taken by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will contribute to resolution of outstanding issues between the countries of the organization persisting for almost four years.

"Pakistan lauds the positive role played by the Emir of Kuwait towards the resolution of the differences between the countries of the GCC," it added. The statement maintained that the persistent and sincere efforts of Kuwait's Emir, and cooperation of the GCC countries, led to this important and amicable outcome.

"We hope that the GCC Summit, being held today in Riyadh, will further build on these encouraging developments and lead to enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organization," the Foreign Office said.

The FO statement further stated that Pakistan gives high importance to its relationship with the GCC, as well as its bilateral relations with all GCC countries.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen its borders with Qatar in a move to end a dispute lasting more than three years that triggered an unprecedented crisis in the oil-rich Gulf and pitted US allies against each other.

Kuwait, which has been mediating between the rivals, said the borders would open today.

The development comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stepped up efforts to end the dispute with the kingdom’s neighbour. The Trump administration has also pressured Gulf states to resolve the spat as it seeks to claim a success before its term ends this month.

foreign office statement reopening of borders Saudi Arabia and Qatar Pakistan welcomes decision Resolution of outstanding issues GCC COUNTRIES

