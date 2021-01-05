ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,734 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)
BR30 24,117 Decreased By ▼ -109.43 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,686 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0%)
KSE30 18,726 Decreased By ▼ -44.67 (-0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end flat as miners help offset broader losses

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 2.1% in its first trading session of the year, with utility stocks gaining the most.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

Australian shares ended flat on Tuesday, as gains in mining and gold stocks helped offset broader market losses driven by concerns over a COVID-19 cluster in Sydney and uncertainty surrounding Senate runoffs in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.03%, having fallen as much as 0.7% during the session.

The country's most populous state New South Wales called on residents in three cities to be tested for COVID-19 and isolate, amid worries that a Sydney cluster may have spread to regional areas after a visitor from the city tested positive.

Virus concerns hurt a wide range of sectors, with real estate, industrials and tourism-related stocks taking a hit. Financials and energy firms shed over 1% each.

Broader risk sentiment also took a hit ahead of dual runoff elections in Georgia, with control of the US Senate at stake.

"I think the markets are pricing in the Republicans holding at least one of the Senate seats. However, if the Democrats pick up both the seats ... it means much higher risk of increased regulations and higher taxes," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO at Sydney-based firm Deep Data Analytics.

"That's negative for the U.S markets, as well as everyone else," he added.

Australian shares of Virgin Money UK slid to a near two-week low and were among the top losers on the benchmark as England went into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, gains in miners and gold stocks on the back of robust commodity prices helped the S&P/ASX 200 index limit losses.

The gold sub-index climbed as much as 3.3% to hit its highest since Nov. 19, while mining stocks scaled their highest level since July 2008 following a jump in iron ore prices due to supply concerns.

Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group gained between 2% and 3%, with the latter two hitting record highs.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 2.1% in its first trading session of the year, with utility stocks gaining the most.

lockdown Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index COVID19 CSI300 industrials index Mathan Somasundaram U.S. markets

Australia shares end flat as miners help offset broader losses

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters