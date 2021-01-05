Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 83.85 points, to 27,388.96.
05 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the morning session Tuesday following a recent rally and after Wall Street suffered heavy losses in concerns about a spike in new virus infections.
