ANL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.95%)
ASC 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
ASL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AVN 88.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.43%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DGKC 111.91 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.38%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.47%)
FCCL 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.21%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.08%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.5%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.6%)
PAEL 41.93 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (7.1%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 98.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-3.85%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 47.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-4.16%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.14%)
UNITY 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,038 Decreased By ▼ -188.21 (-0.78%)
KSE100 44,625 Decreased By ▼ -61.18 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,702 Decreased By ▼ -68.43 (-0.36%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Al Qaeda branch claims responsibility for killing two french soldiers in Mali

  • The soldiers were on a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering mission in the eastern region of Menaka when the blast occurred.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

DAKAR: Al Qaeda's branch in North Africa has claimed responsibility for killing two French soldiers who died when their armoured vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in eastern Mali, Site Intelligence Group reported on Monday.

The soldiers were on a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering mission in the eastern region of Menaka when the blast occurred.

The group, known as Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin or JNIM, condemned the "indiscriminate" killing of 100 civilians in western Niger over the weekend, SITE Intel said.

Al Qaeda al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden Niger JNIM killing of 100 civilians in western Niger SITE Intel

Al Qaeda branch claims responsibility for killing two french soldiers in Mali

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters