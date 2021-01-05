World
China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier
05 Jan 2021
SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 4, matching the count from the day before, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that 16 of the new cases were infections imported from overseas. The commission reported 17 new locally transmitted cases: 14 in Hebei province, two in Liaoning province and one in the capital city of Beijing.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,183, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
