ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
ASC 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.43%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
EPCL 47.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.96%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
HUBC 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.01%)
JSCL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.52%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.19%)
PAEL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 99.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-3.21%)
PRL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.3%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 48.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.24%)
TRG 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.96%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By ▲ 7.94 (0.17%)
BR30 24,154 Decreased By ▼ -72.38 (-0.3%)
KSE100 44,762 Increased By ▲ 75.57 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,766 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-0.02%)
Brent oil may bounce into $51.77-$52.29 range

  • This wave could either complete around $54.62 or extend a lot to $66.29. A drop below $49.20 could confirm its completion.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may bounce into a range of $51.77-$52.29 per barrel, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The deep fall from Monday's high of $53.33 seems to have temporarily ended around a support at $50.92, the 200% projection level of the uptrend from $39.34. Oil may bounce to $51.77 or $52.29.

It is not very clear if oil could revisit the high of $53.33, as the fall from this level may consist of three waves. The bounce will be driven by the second wave labelled b.

The third wave labelled c could start around $52.29. Under this scenario, oil may drop into $49.55-$50.13 range over the next few days after the bounce.

On the daily chart, the shooting start forming on Monday indicates a dissipation of the bullish momentum around a key resistance of $54.62, the 61.8% projection level of an upward wave C from $35.74.

This wave could either complete around $54.62 or extend a lot to $66.29. A drop below $49.20 could confirm its completion.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

