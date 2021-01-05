ANL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.72 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.89%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 111.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
EPCL 47.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.28%)
FCCL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
FFL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
HASCOL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
HUBC 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.21%)
JSCL 29.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.08%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (6.51%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
POWER 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.12%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.4%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.91%)
UNITY 30.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,738 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (0.06%)
BR30 24,137 Decreased By ▼ -89.03 (-0.37%)
KSE100 44,739 Increased By ▲ 52.54 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,755 Decreased By ▼ -15.31 (-0.08%)
US oil may bounce to $48.48

  • Apparently, this wave V looks too short to complete.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce to $48.48 per barrel, as it has stabilised around a support at $47.13.

The support is identified as the 176.4% projection level on an uptrend from $37.06. The drop from the Monday high of $49.83 could be the very early signal that the uptrend becomes exhausted.

However, there is no confirmation on the reversal of the uptrend. Wave pattern suggests that the rise from the Dec. 23 low of $46.16 has been driven by a wave V, which is expected to be as long as the wave I.

Apparently, this wave V looks too short to complete.

It is not very clear if oil could break $48.48. A break could lead to a gain to $49.31 while a break below $47.13 could cause a fall to $46.30.

On the daily chart, a shooting star formed on Monday, which is the warning signal that the uptrend may reverse. But this pattern could also be a random occurrence of market weakness. Only a fall below $46.30 could confirm a reversal of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

