ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.67 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DGKC 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.71%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.83%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HASCOL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
HUBC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.55%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.31%)
PAEL 41.64 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.36%)
PIBTL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.02%)
PRL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.61%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3%)
TRG 87.97 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.64%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 24,155 Decreased By ▼ -71.07 (-0.29%)
KSE100 44,727 Increased By ▲ 40.66 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,756 Decreased By ▼ -14.67 (-0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slips on virus restrictions, caution before US Senate runoffs

  • Hino Motors fell 2.9% while Nissan Motor dropped 2.2% and Subaru shed 1.6%.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares edged down on Tuesday as the local government looks set to declare a state of emergency to deal with rising COVID-19 infections while uncertainty about Senate runoffs in the US state of Georgia also dented investors' risk appetite.

Nikkei share average dipped 0.10% to 27,232.38 while the broader Topix ticked down 0.05% to 1,793.66, though both indexes reclaimed much of early losses.

"There is little reason to buy hastily today ahead of the runoff in Georgia," said Yuya Fukue, trader at Rheos Capital Works.

The elections will determine who will control the Senate, and thereby how much US President-elect Joe Biden can push through Democrats' agenda, including rewriting the tax code, boosting stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Airlines and train operators were among worst performers in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, falling 1.2% and 1% respectively, on the prospects of fresh curbs to contain the health crisis.

Local media reported earlier in the day that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a ruling party meeting a state of emergency declaration for Tokyo and the surrounding area would be decided on Thursday.

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land dropped 1.43%.

Carmakers fell 1.1% as the yen's gains against the US dollar could chip away their profit from exports.

Hino Motors fell 2.9% while Nissan Motor dropped 2.2% and Subaru shed 1.6%. The yen hit a near-10-month high of 102.715 per dollar on Monday.

On the other hand, many momentum shares, or those that have performed well in recent months, continued to rally.

Tokyo Electron rose 2.4% while Murata Manufacturing gained 2.1% and Sysmex gained 0.6%.

Japanese shares Georgia Tokyo Stock Exchange Nikkei Hino Motors Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd Yuya Fukue Rheos Capital US state of Georgia Sysmex

Nikkei slips on virus restrictions, caution before US Senate runoffs

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters