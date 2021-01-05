ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
BYCO 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DGKC 112.24 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
HUBC 87.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.06%)
JSCL 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
MLCF 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.63 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (6.33%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 99.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.09%)
PRL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.02%)
TRG 87.81 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.45%)
UNITY 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (0.11%)
BR30 24,150 Decreased By ▼ -76 (-0.31%)
KSE100 44,732 Increased By ▲ 46.02 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,756 Decreased By ▼ -13.81 (-0.07%)
NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

  • Hong Kong-listed shares in the three firms surged on the announcement, with China Unicom up 9%, while China Mobile and China Telecom each gained 7%.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.

The exchange said in a statement published on its website that it made the decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities."

The NYSE said last week it would delist the three companies following the US government's move in November to block investment in 31 firms deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

Hong Kong-listed shares in the three firms surged on the announcement, with China Unicom up 9%, while China Mobile and China Telecom each gained 7%.

China Unicom said it planned to issue a statement later in the day. Representatives for China Mobile and China Telecom were not immediately available for comment.

China's foreign ministry had called the planned delisting of the three companies "unwise" and denounced what it said were "random, arbitrary and uncertain" rules.

