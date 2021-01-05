ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.03%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.46%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
HUBC 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.55%)
JSCL 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.45%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.05%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.62%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 99.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-3.17%)
PRL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.04%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.14%)
TRG 88.02 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.7%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,738 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (0.07%)
BR30 24,142 Decreased By ▼ -84.3 (-0.35%)
KSE100 44,710 Increased By ▲ 23.15 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,742 Decreased By ▼ -27.77 (-0.15%)
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 85.23 million, death toll at 1,847,660

  • Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

More than 85.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,847,660 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

