Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 85.23 million, death toll at 1,847,660
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries.
05 Jan 2021
More than 85.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,847,660 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
