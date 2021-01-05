Taiwan Dec exports seen climbing for sixth month in row

TAIPEI: Taiwan's exports in December likely rose for a sixth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by strong demand for electronic goods as people continue to work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

The median forecasts from the poll of 12 analysts ranged between a growth of 3.9% and 18.8% amid uncertainties over the outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen climbing 9.2% last month. In November, they beat expectations to jump 12%.

Imports were seen growing 4.13% in December, after rising 10% in the prior month.

The trade data will be released on Friday.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.

Product launches by vendors such as Apple ahead of the year-end shopping season also likely helped fuel the demand.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise 0.15% from a year earlier, compared with a slight increase of 0.09% in November.

Inflation data will be released on Thursday.