ANL 30.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.56%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.86%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.71%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HASCOL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
HUBC 87.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.4%)
JSCL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (6.31%)
PIBTL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 99.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-3.03%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.7%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.67%)
UNITY 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By ▲ 5.78 (0.12%)
BR30 24,158 Decreased By ▼ -67.66 (-0.28%)
KSE100 44,726 Increased By ▲ 39.81 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,755 Decreased By ▼ -15.43 (-0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Taiwan Dec exports seen climbing for sixth month in row

  • Product launches by vendors such as Apple ahead of the year-end shopping season also likely helped fuel the demand.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's exports in December likely rose for a sixth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by strong demand for electronic goods as people continue to work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

The median forecasts from the poll of 12 analysts ranged between a growth of 3.9% and 18.8% amid uncertainties over the outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen climbing 9.2% last month. In November, they beat expectations to jump 12%.

Imports were seen growing 4.13% in December, after rising 10% in the prior month.

The trade data will be released on Friday.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.

Product launches by vendors such as Apple ahead of the year-end shopping season also likely helped fuel the demand.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise 0.15% from a year earlier, compared with a slight increase of 0.09% in November.

Inflation data will be released on Thursday.

Taiwan Consumer Price Index Taiwan's exports Asia's major exporters technology goods

Taiwan Dec exports seen climbing for sixth month in row

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters