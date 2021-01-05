AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Jan 5) with the Prime Minister in the chair is likely to approve amnesty scheme for the developers and builders and discuss two-year performance of the government, political temperature, law and order in the country, Covid-19 situation as well as other important issues.

Though, Prime Minister's Office has issued PM Year Review 2020 on Monday, the overall performance of the government will come under discussion in the cabinet meeting.

Minister for Economic Affairs, is expected to brief the Cabinet about details of foreign funds, other than loans and their utilization. This agenda item was deferred in the two last cabinet meetings.

The Finance Minister is likely to brief the Cabinet on the trend in prices and measures taken to bring down inflation, which has earned criticism for the government.

The Finance Minister is also expected to present the extension given to the amnesty scheme recently announced by Prime Minister Khan.

The Cabinet will also discuss the law and order situation in the country, the brutal killing of 11 persons from the Hazara community in Balochistan and the murder of a young boy by the Islamabad Police.

Possible action against those speaking against Pak Army is also expected to be discussed. On Monday, Minister for Defence, Pervaiz Khattak met Prime Minister and discussed different issues.

The Cabinet will discuss, political temperature in the country with special reference to agitation launched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) headed by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman of JUI(F). The PDM's threat to hold a protest outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan for the delay in the verdict on foreign funding case against PTI.

Minister for Federal Education, Shafqat Mehmood will take the cabinet into confidence about the decision to open education institutions.

The Cabinet will be briefed about the Covid-19 situation in the country and the gradual improvement of the situation.

The cabinet will consider a summary of Railways Division regarding constitution of multi-story building on Railways land in Nowshera.

Notification of Members of Press Council of Pakistan is also on the agenda of the Cabinet.

