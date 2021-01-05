Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued notice to Speakers of the National and provincial assemblies, the chairman Senate, the chairman Election Commission, Attorney General for Pakistan, and advocates general (AGs) of all the provinces, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan and the chief law officers of the provinces and the ICT were directed to file a written submissions within one week.

The bench also ordered to publish the notice in the newspapers for the information of all the concerned people regarding the reference, so that any party interested may also file written synopses, said the order.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday, heard the reference regarding holding of Senate election either through a "secret ballot" or "open ballot".

Justice Afridi questioned about the maintainability of the reference, saying the opinion sought is more political than legal.

He said the Supreme Court should not enter into political questions.

The AGP told the court that President Dr Arif Alvi on December 23rd through AGP had filed a reference under Article 186 of the Constitution, seeking the apex court's opinion.

He said the main question is, "Whether the condition of "secret ballot" referred to in Article 226 of the Constitution is applicable only for the elections held "under" the Constitution such as the election to the office of President of Pakistan, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Provincial Assemblies, and not to other elections such as the election for the members of the Senate held under the Elections Act, 2017, enacted pursuant to Article 222 read with Entry 41, Part 1, Fourth Schedule to the Constitution, which may be held by way of secret or open ballot, as may be provided for in the Election Act, 2017."

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the federation is asking the court to make a distinction between elections under the constitution and the law.

"You [the AGP] are saying the elections of the President of Pakistan, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate, speakers and deputy speakers of the provincial assemblies are under the Constitution, while other elections are under the law," Justice Ijaz said and added that the elections of the President, PM, CMs and speakers of the NA and provincial assemblies, and the Senate chairman are held under Article 226 of Constitution.

However, the constitution does not provide for how the elections of the members of the National Assembly, and the Senate be conducted.

He said if the Senate elections are held through an open ballot then the elections of the MNAs could also be held through an open ballot.

The AGP responded that the electors of the senators are the members of the provincial assemblies, while the individuals of the constituencies elect the MNAs and the MPAs.

He said the electors of the Senate members are answerable to their parties.

The Senate elections show the parties' strength in the parliament, and the discipline.

The court noted that there has been consensus among all the political parties that the menace of buying and selling of votes in Senate elections be strongly curtailed.

The parties have signed the 'Charter of Democracy'.

Justice Ijaz questioned why the federal government was not developing political consensus in this regard?

The reference has stated, "The elected members of the assemblies who form the electoral college for election to the Senate are not free agents of their will as such. Having been elected on party ticket, they are bound by party discipline."

"Therefore, when voting in the election for Senate, they act as agents and trustees of their parties. While they are absolutely free to debate within their respective political parties for the selection of candidates for Senate, but once the party has selected its candidates and awarded party tickets, the members owe an obligation to follow the decision of the party and vote accordingly.

"If the coming elections to the Senate are yet again marred by vote buying owing to secrecy of ballot as has happened in the past, this would undermine the confidence of the people in democratic process.

"The interpretation of the Constitution and the laws is the exclusive domain of the judiciary with the Supreme Court as the final court."

The reference also states, "even if Article 226 of the Constitution, was amenable to two possible interpretations, the Court has always adopted the interpretation which advances greater public welfare and good."

The case was adjourned until January 11.

