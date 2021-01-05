Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division reportedly came under fire during a Cabinet meeting for "poor" planning in dealing with known gas supply-demand position during winter 2020-21, which provided an opportunity to its detractors to criticize the government, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On December 29, 2020, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Petroleum Division, Nadeem Babar, apprised the Cabinet that PLL was able to secure three LNG cargoes at "good" prices, and a fourth cargo scheduled for Dec 30, 2020 (to be used for January anyway) was moved by a few days to complete the slate of 12 cargoes for the month of January, 2021 at the lowest-ever average cost of $6.34/MMBTU DES price for any January on record.

There are to be two additional cargoes available in first half of January, 2021 but at quoted prices that were more than double the average; these were not awarded. Since the next in line to be subjected to a cut was power sector after CNG, captive and general industry, if these additional cargoes had been awarded, the marginal cost of power generated from this additional LNG would have been significantly more than cost of power from RFO, and hence would have defeated the purpose of additional volume.

The SAPM on Power, Tabish Gauhar, stated out that due to curtailment in supply of RLNG, demand of electricity would be met through RFO-based power generation. To adjust the additional cost, tariff differential subsidies (TDS) would have to be increased. On an enquiry by the member on quantum of gas circular debt, it was stated that due to policy of the previous government to sell gas at 40% of the cost, the gas circular debt had increased from Rs. 192 billion to Rs. 300 billion. However, the corrective measures taken by the present government would result in reducing the gas circular debt to Rs. 250 billion next year.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division updated the Cabinet on Gas Mitigation Plan. The presentation was accompanied by a summary for the Cabinet. It was noted that the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) in its meeting held on November 26, 2020 while considering a summary submitted by Petroleum Division on natural gas load management during winter 2020-21 decided as follows: (i) in order to meet the demand of high priority sector M/s SSGCL and SNGPL would curtail gas supplies to CNG, general industry (non-export), captive power plants (non-export) and captive power plants (export) which are connected to power grid and can meet the requirement of their power generation; (ii) Power Division would explore further reduction in RLNG off/take during Dec-20 and Jan-21 and these would not attract penalties/Liquidated Damages (LDs) at non-supply of RLNG by SNGPL; (iii) efforts would be made at the end of SSGCL for transportation of additional gas volumes to SNGPL, if available, after revival of Shut-in wells by end of December, 2020 i.e., upto 90 MMCFD for SSGCL and 16 MMCFD for SNGPL respectively;(iv) MPCL may be allowed to supply unutilized gas volumes of Thermal Power Stations Guddu (TPSG) to M/s SNGPL purely on as and available basis [i.e. upto /5 MMCFD (Phase-1) in December, 2020 and upto 50 MMCFD (Phase-II) by early January, 2021 subject to installation of compression facility by MPCL] by utilizing available pipeline capacity of M/s Pakarab Fertilizer's pipeline interconnected with MPCL and SNGPL network. OGRA would be required to expeditiously clear the regulatory approvals, if required, for this transaction to bring the gas in the SNGPL's system by January, 2021.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy, while approving the above proposals, further directed that; (i) there will be no planned curtailment of gas supply to domestic sector in SSGCL and SNGPL system; (ii) there will be no planned curtailment of gas supply to export industry. In case of emergency, captive units of export-based industry may be curtailed one day a week at the end of December, 2020, beginning of January, 2021; (iii) gas supply to captive units of General Industry (non-export) will be curtailed as needed from the middle of December, 2020 to end of January, 2021. General industry may also be curtailed, if needed, for one day a week, during the same period;(iv) gas for CNG will be on as and when available basis and; (v) Petroleum Division shall also place before the Cabinet, details of economic costs as a result of diversion of gas supply from power sector and industry. Measures to improve supplies may also be suggested.

However, during the meeting of the Federal Cabinet held on 01.12.2020, Petroleum Division presented Natural Gas Load Management Plan of each of the gas utility company considering two scenarios i.e. 'without intervention' and 'with intervention' with an estimated gas shortfall.

For instance for SSGC shortfall of 296 MMCFD in December 2020 and 265 MMCFD in January without intervention and for SNGPL, it was 62 MMCD and 330 MMCFD, respectively. However, with intervention, shortfall in SSGC was projected at 96 MMCFD in December and 25 MMCFD in January whereas in SNGPL, it was 46 MMCFD and 178 MMCFD respectively, assuming supply of 200 MMCFD additional RLNG to SSGCL, regasification rate of both terminals as 1,191 MMCFD and 1,325 MMCFD along with additional gases from Shut-in wells (106 MMCFD) and diversion of gas from MPCL (50 MMCFD).

The CCOE decisions were ratified by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on December 01, 2020. Power Division had required 255 MMCFD for the month of December 2020; as of December 25, 2020, the total supply to power had been on an average of 248 MMCFD. There was no curtailment on SNGPL system till December 19, 2020, but from December 20, 2020, CNG and Captive (non-export) had been curtailed pursuant to the Cabinet direction. Similarly, SSGCL curtailed gas supplies to CNG, Captive (non-export), General Industry (non-export) for one day. KE, which was being supplied without a contract (on an as available basis under a court order), was being provided 110 MMCFD of LNG which was reduced by 40mmcfd from December 17, 2020 onwards.

As for January, 2021 which is the highest gas consumption month, it was proposed to operate the two terminals at their physical maximum capacity of 1300-1350 MMCFD. For achieving targeted regasification of 1,325 MMCFD against the Government contracted regasification capacity of 1,200 MMCFD, a presentation was made to the CCoE in its meeting held October 15, 2020 with respect to "gas demand and supply situation in country" wherein it was categorically stated that the enhanced regasification is based on 150mmcfd LNG to be imported by private sector and timely completion/commissioning of 17Km pipeline from Port-Qasim (LNG terminals tie-in point) to Pakland (SSGCL's system) to carry out additional RLNG of over 1,200 MMCFD. The CCoE directed that if the private sector did not bring this additional volume, then "PPL/SSGCL may directly decide to utilize the capacity". The decision of the CCoE was ratified by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting on October 27, 2020. While the Sindh Cabinet had not approved the Right of Way (RoW) acquisition, M/s SSGL was allowed to start construction of the 17km line by the Sindh government through a letter in the third week of October, and this line was completed on December 25, 2020.

Pursuant to a previous Cabinet Decision of August 11, 2020 any excess capacity of an existing terminal by its owner was to be operated on a revenue sharing model with the Government, which sharing was to be determined by a committee headed by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission. The report of the committee was still awaited despite repeated reminders by Petroleum Division. Consequently, private sector LNG import of 150 MMCFD could not be realized because of non-finalization of terms of revenue sharing.

In anticipation of a scenario where the Government entities might wish to utilize capacity beyond 1,200 MMCFD themselves, and after clearance from the Sindh Government to start work on the 17km pipeline in third week of October, Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) issued tenders for 6 spot cargoes instead of 4 (with 4 being sufficient for its contracted capacity of 1200mmcfd) for the month of January, 2021.

With this background on the supply side, the demand side for January 2021 was revisited and Petroleum Division was able to identify that there was at least 100 MMCFD in SSGC system and the demand that could be rationalized. First, the local gas allocation, and Gas Supply Agreement for Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim plant expired on Dec 31, 2020 with the plant going on annual shutdown in January, 2021. Since any continued supply would require a new allocation by the Cabinet, and determination of whether the subsidized price of gas should be continued or not, this supply could be restored at the earliest by end of January, 2021 when the plant completes the maintenance shutdown. This would reduce demand in SSGC system by about 60 MMCFD.

Second, there was no gas supply agreement with Karachi Electric and they were projected to be given 110 MMCFD of LNG, however reduction to 70 MMCFD implemented since Dec 17, 2020 would be continued in January 2021. KE had replaced this generation with other sources. Pursuant to a previous decision of the Cabinet, PLL was negotiating a contract with KE for supply of 150 MMCFD of LNG from April 2021 onwards and so any supplies would be regularized starting April 2021. This total reduction of LNG by approximately 100 mmcfd in the SSGC system would leave a gap of only 40mmcfd in supply compared to the Load Management Plan approved by the Cabinet.

Petroleum Division provided the following update on gas shortfall mitigation plan for the information/ approval of the Cabinet ;(i) both the gas companies were implementing the gas load management plan for December, 2020 as approved by the CCOE on November 26, 2020 and ratified by the Federal Cabinet on December 01, 2020. The month of December 2020 had seen the least curtailments in many years;(ii) For January, 2021 both the gas utility companies will follow the approved Natural Gas load Management Plan for the month of January, 2021 with the following adjustments:(a) the expiring gas allocation of Fauji Foundation Bin Qasim will be processed separately by the end of January, 2021 and the plant shall not be provided gas until allocation is approved. As "informed" by them, the plant would have been on outage in January anyway;(b) KE will continue to be provided 70 MMCFD gas in January, against 110 mmcfd that had been supplied until recently (and was in the original plan), all of it being without a contract and 'under a court order to supply on an as available basis. This will not result in any load shedding in Karachi, as informed by KE, since it can easily replace this generation, January being its low demand month;(c) against an agreed 240 mmcfd of LNG in January, Power Division will be provided an average of 200 C MMCFD for the month of January. Additional local gas at Guddu plant was already being provided to Power Division, and this effect will also be mitigated; (d) the country was going through its second severe cold wave of the winter. One more severe wave was projected in January. If the weather improved the curtailment of 40 MMCFD gas from power will be restored first, followed by other curtailments in reverse order.

During a discussion, it was highlighted that in view of the known gas supply-demand, proper planning should have been done well ahead of time. The ongoing load-shedding provided opportunity to detractors to criticize the government. The Sindh government, which itself had "delayed" permission of Right of Way of 17km pipeline, was also building the "narrative of victimization of a gas surplus province." The need for effectively countering this narrative, and "shifting the onus on Federal Government," was underscored.

The members also drew attention to the illegal installation of compressors in major cities, which affected the gas pressure of domestic consumers. It was exhorted that theft and pilferage must be sternly checked. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister apprised that SSGCL and SNGPL were, removing 100 and 50 respectively, illegal compressors daily. In addition, there were flaws in the way distribution system had expanded indiscriminately, which would take time to rectify. The members urged that domestic consumers, especially those in urban centers who have no alternatives, must be given priority.

The Minister for Maritime Affairs drew attention to the delays marring the start of construction of two new LNG Terminals due to allocation of pipeline capacity by the Petroleum Division. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum explained that as per policy the pipeline capacity is allocated on first come first serve basis. In absence of idle capacity, the allocations to existing LNG Terminal would have to be diverted, which was against the policy.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum further apprised that most of the problems stemmed from the decision of the previous government to introduce the LNG in the country without constructing any storage facility and declaring it as a petroleum product, which cost almost double the locally produced gas. A suggestion was offered that the government should consider declaring LNG as gas through an Ordinance.

After a threadbare discussion, the Cabinet approved the adjustments in Natural Gas Load Management Plan for the month of January, 2021, as proposed by the Petroleum Division.

The Cabinet directed the Minister for information & Broadcasting and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum to regularly appear on media during the period of shortage of gas in winter and present a "robust" account of the efforts made by the government so that "negative propaganda" of those elements may be countered who might attempt to "politicize" an otherwise technical matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021