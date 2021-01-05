Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Monday decided phase-wise reopening of educational institutes from January 18th.

The IPEMC met with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in the chair, here on Monday.

All the provincial ministers attended the meeting via video link.

Classes from 9th to 12th would start from Jan 18, while the students of primary classes to 8th standard would return to schools on Jan 25th.

However, the higher education at the universities and colleges would resume from 1st Feb.

This was announced by Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, in a joint press conference.

The administrative and teaching staff was allowed to rejoin their institutions from Jan 11 after the end of winter vacations.

Dr Faisal Sultan said they noted a decline in infection rate after the educational institutions were closed, and urged the masses to keep following the safety protocols announced by the government.

The SAPM stated that keeping in view the current data it was decided to further delay the reopening of schools.

Mehmood said the health of children was the most important thing for them, and no compromise would be made on it. Online learning can resume from Jan 11 while the board exams have been postponed to May and June.

Another meeting would be held on Jan 14th to review the situation.

He reiterated that the decisions had been taken after consulting all the provinces.

The federal government, on the recommendation of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), had closed educational institutes from November 26, 2020 to Jan 10, 2021.

