Early trade in New York: Dollar erases early weakness

NEW YORK: The US dollar recovered after falling to its lowest level since April 2018 on Monday, as surging coronavirus cases undermined bullish sentiment had that kicked off the new year across global markets and pushed investors into riskier currencies, such as the Chinese yuan and the euro.

With US interest rates pinned at record lows, massive US deficits and a belief that rebounding world trade will drive non-dollar currencies higher, the dollar weakened on the first day of trading in 2021 after falling nearly 7% in 2020.

The Chinese currency was the biggest beneficiary of the weak dollar trade as the yuan rocketed to a two-and-a-half-year high.

The dollar index rose 0.013%, after touching a low of 89.415, a level last seen on April 17, 2018. The greenback turned slightly higher after US stocks turned lower after opening at record levels but the longer-term outlook remains weak.

The Chinese yuan strengthened to 6.44 yuan per dollar after Beijing cut the weighting of the US dollar in a key currency index basket. That could push the yuan's value higher against its peers this year, analysts said, while Chinese factory activity continued to accelerate in December.

After a dip on New Year's Eve profit-taking, the euro was up 1.08% to $1.2268, after hitting a high of 1.231, its highest level since April 2018 as positive economic indicators helped the currency strengthen.

Sterling, however, relinquished its early gains against the dollar, retreating below $1.37 on concerns about tighter lockdown measures.

The safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened 0.05% versus the greenback at 103.16 per dollar, after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government was mulling a state of emergency in Tokyo as coronavirus cases rise.

Bitcoin tumbled, falling as low as $27,734 at one point, after gains over the new year's break that saw the world's most popular cryptocurrency rise to a record $34,800. It was last down 3.78% at $31,848.09.