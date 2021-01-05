Grand national dialogue: Durrani meets Nisar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) secretary-general (SG), Mohammad Ali Durrani, has reportedly held a meeting with former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, and discussed the idea of "grand national dialogue" to resolve the political crisis in the country. Media reports claimed that the meeting between the two leaders held in Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan's Rawalpindi residence, discussed the prevailing political situation and the possible way out to prevent "confrontation".

However, neither side has formally confirmed holding of the meeting. The meeting took place at a time when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has given a deadline of January 31st to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government to quit or otherwise they will march onto Islamabad and also use the option of en masse resignations from the assemblies.

Durrani who previously held meetings with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail last month, and also with PDM's president and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore on January 1, 2021, in which he had urged the opposition alliance to resolve their demands through "grand national dialogue". The JUI-F sources, however, maintained that Maulana had rejected any offer of dialogue with the government, and conveyed to the PML-F leader the demands of the PDM in "categoric terms".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021