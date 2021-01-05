Turkish inflation jumps to 14.6 percent

ANKARA: Turkish annual inflation rose more than expected to 14.6% in December as food costs jumped, official data showed on Monday, keeping pressure on the central bank for tight policy even after it sharply hiked interest rates at the end of 2020.

The consumer price (CPI) rise - the highest since mid-2019 - sets the stage for months of expensive basic goods for Turks. For new central bank governor Naci Agbal, it tees up a tough battle with inflation, analysts said. Month-on-month, prices rose 1.25% in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, also above the median forecast of 0.9% in a Reuters poll.