Govt urged to stop waste paper export

KARACHI: Mohammed All Pakistan Corrugated Carton Manufacturer Association chairman Masroor Mirza has urged the federal government to take appropriate measures to save corrugated carton manufacturer industry as it's facing severer shortage of waste paper.

Presiding over a meeting of the association held to discuss issues particularly increasing prices of paper and shortage of waste paper face by the industry, he suggested that the government should take measures to stop the export of paper and abolish 27 percent duty on import of craft paper.

The meeting was attended by the members of both zones. Pattern-in-chief Sultan Salah uddin Chishti represented South Zone, senior vice chairman Syed Zia-ul-Hassan, Hamayon Siddiqui, Shahid Ansari, Zaki Aijaz, Adnan But, Khawaja Tariq, Raza Gilani.

Chishti emphasized the need of making the association active and frequently holding meeting of the association to discuss issues, suggestion and proposals to get the issues resolved.

