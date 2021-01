Bilawal summons meeting of Sindh MPAs

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a meeting of members of Sindh Assembly. As per details, the meeting will be held at Chief Minister House Tuesday at 6pm to discuss upcoming by-elections and political situation of the country. Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that his party will participate in the Senate elections and face the PTI government in the assemblies.