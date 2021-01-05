Hazaras mourn miners killed in Mach attack claimed by IS

QUETTA: Thousands of mourners from a minority Shiite community in Mach on Monday protested alongside the bodies of miners killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

The 10 miners were kidnapped before dawn on Sunday as they slept near the remote coal mine in mountainous Machh area - 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta city, local government official Abid Saleem said.

Up to 2,500 protesters gathered with eight of the bodies in coffins and blocked a bypass on the outskirts of Quetta, demanding justice.

"We will not end our protest until the arrest of all the assassins," chief of Balochistan Shia Conference, Agha Daud, told AFP.

"The latest wave of killings will spread to other cities including Quetta if a decisive action is not taken at this stage," he added.

Security officials who did not want to be named told AFP the attackers first separated the miners before tying their hands and feet and taking them into the hills to kill them. At least four were beheaded, they added.

Two of the miners were Afghans and their bodies have been sent to Afghanistan for burial, a local security official told AFP.

Officials on Monday clarified ten people had died in the attack, revising a previous death toll of 11.