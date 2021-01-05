AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Japan condemns killings of coal miners in Balochistan

APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Japan on Monday strongly condemned the brutal killings of 11 coal miners by armed militants in Mach area of Balochistan province the other day, describing it a 'terrorist attack." Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, in a statement here, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious innocent human lives in the tragic incident. The envoy condoled and sympathized with bereaved families, saying "My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families of the victims."

On behalf his country, he also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over this inhuman act of terrorism. "No act of terrorism can be justified for whatever reason or purpose."

The ambassador said Japan strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly at this moment when the security situation in Pakistan had been improving considerably.

