TDAP secretary may be appointed Expo Centres BoD chief

Mushtaq Ghumman 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) as Chairman Board of Directors of Pakistan Expo Centres (Pvt) Limited, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Expo Lahore (Private) Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on July 19, 2004 as a private limited company under the erstwhile Companies Ordinance, 1984. The Company commenced its operation from May 1, 2010. Initially, the scope of the activity of the Company was to set up, develop and operate fully equipped exhibition and fair centre in Lahore. Subsequently, the scope of the company activity was expanded country wide for development and management of Expo Centres along with the allied facilities in other major cities of Pakistan.

Accordingly, the name of the company was changed from "Expo Lahore (Private) Limited" to "Pakistan Expo Centers (Private) Limited" with the approval of Security and Exchange Commission Pakistan.

The post of Chairman, Board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan Expo Centres (Pvt) Ltd is lying vacant since May 31, 2018. Last Chairman of BoD was S M Muneer. Currently meeting of BoD is chaired by a member namely Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman Nestle Pakistan, as Chairman for that meeting as per Section-134(5) of Companies Act 2017.

Under Section-192 (1) of Companies Act, 2017, the Board of a listed company shall within fourteen days from the date of election of directors, appoint a Chairman from among the non-executive directors who shall hold office for a period of three years unless he earlier resigns, becomes ineligible or is disqualified under any provision of this Act or removed by the Directors.

Under Section-4(4) of Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules 2013, the Chairman of the Board shall be elected by the Board of Directors of the Public Sector Company. However, this provision shall not apply where Chairman of the Board is appointed by the Government of Pakistan. Expo Centers (Pvt) Ltd is not a listed company and owned by the Government of Pakistan, therefore, it has been proposed that Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (ex-officio) may be appointed as Chairman of BoD of the company by virtue of being member of the BoD. The Federal Government has already constituted BoD on May 31, 2018.

