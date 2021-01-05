Pak envoy to Argentina visits LCCI

LAHORE: Ambassador of Pakistan to Argentina Dr Khalid Ejaz has said that strong liaison between chambers of commerce and industry and business institutions of both the countries would enhance mutual trade volume which is at present very low. "Mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Argentina is around $137 million while India's trade is around $3 billion because of coordination, lobbying and penetration in South America," the ambassador said while addressing a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Monday. The ambassador said that we have ignored South American market from last five decades while other countries, particularly India, have strong presence there. He said that Pakistani basmati rice, sports goods, textile products and bed sheets etc have strong demand in Argentine, therefore, Pakistani the business community should avail this opportunity.

He said a virtual exhibition is also being planned.

He said strong liaison between the business community of Pakistan and Argentina would be his top priority.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that joint ventures, bridging of communication gap, market survey reports and identification of new tradable items are some of the important tools which can take mutual trade between Pakistan and Argentina to the desired level.

