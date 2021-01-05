Money laundering case: AC adjourns hearing against Shehbaz, Hamza till tomorrow

LAHORE: An accountability court adjourned the hearing of money laundering case against leader of opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his family members till January 6 as his counsel failed to appear before the court.

The court directed the prosecutor to produce the witnesses along with the record for recording their statements on next hearing. The jail officials produced Shehbaz and his son leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz before the court.

Earlier, a lawyer told the court that lead defence counsel Amjad Pervez was not available due to his appearance before the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

The court observed that the statement of the witnesses could also be recorded in the presence of any junior counsel. Shehbaz Sharif however said his counsel was busy in Supreme Court and he has right to get record the statements of the witnesses in his presence.

He therefore sought a short adjournment and court rose for the day accordingly. Shehbaz Sharif also complained to the judge that the health board had not visited him in the jail so far.

Presiding Judge Jawadul Hassan observed that the court had already ordered to this effect.

The reference mainly accused Shehbaz Sharif of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars, who had no sources to acquire such assets.

It said the family members and benamidars of the Shehbaz's family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in personal bank accounts of his two sons - Hamza and Suleman.

The reference said family of Shehbaz Shahbaz failed to justify the sources of funds used for acquisition of assets.

Shehbaz, his son Hamza, daughter Javeria Ali had been indicted in the reference besides other suspects including Fazal Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar and Qasim Qayum.

Shehbaz's wife Nusrat, son Suleman and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf had been declared absconder for avoiding the trial proceedings.

