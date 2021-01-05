Industries on verge of collapse: Murtaza

KARACHI: Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Adviser on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Murtaza Wahab, in his statement on non-supply of gas to Sindh, has said that the province's industries are on the verge of collapse.

He said that the federal government was making a mockery of the Constitution by not providing gas to Sindh.

"The prime minister is only worried about the ATMs of his cabinet members even if the country dies of starvation and the stoves of the people of Sindh are turned off but the selected prime minister is not worried about anyone," he said.

The adviser said that despite the reminder, the federal government had resorted to gas load-shedding in Sindh which had made the life of the people miserable.

