Buzdar says PTI govt gives new identity to South Punjab

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the PTI government has given a new identity to South Punjab by taking concrete measures including the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat in Multan and Bahawalpur to facilitate the locals.

In a statement, the CM regretted that the funds meant for South Punjab were spent on other districts in the past. The past governments re-appropriated the funds allocated for South Punjab to other projects while the people continued to mire in the quagmire of poverty, he deplored.

The past rulers deceived the people of South Punjab in the name of development, he added.

The CM said the incumbent government has ring-fenced the development budget of South Punjab to avoid the past practice. The PTI government is giving the rights back to South Punjab and ensured that allocated funds are aptly utilized for the welfare of the masses, he said.

The CM maintained that a new era of development has been started in South Punjab and the public mandate will be fully honoured. It is sanguine that the PTI government has started a number of mega projects in south Punjab and no compromise will be made on the quality of the development work, he asserted.

The chief minister further stated that wicked enemy is trying to destabilise Pakistan adding that PDM is also attempting to spread chaos. It is regrettable that the opposition has set aside the national interest as its inherent agenda is contrary to the national interests. The prevalent situation requires national unity and those involved in the politics of chaos should realise facts as there is no room for the politics of anarchy in the country, concluded the CM.

