Agri-sector performed robustly in 2020 despite challenges

ISLAMABAD: The full year industry estimates of urea and DAP offtake reveal that the agricultural sector has continued to show robust performance in 2020, despite facing stiff challenges from the Covid-19 supply disruptions and change in weather patterns.

Industry estimates show that a total of 837,000 tons of urea and 207,000 tons of DAP fertilizers were sold in December.

According to industry figures, last year during the same period 1.34 million tons of urea fertilizer was sold owing to delay in wheat sowing across the country and anticipated increase in gas prices from January.

On a full year basis, the total industry sales of urea in 2020 are expected to be around 5.95 million tons in line with the five-year average consumption trend of between 5.8 million to six million tons.

Following a nearly 27 percent increase in DAP rates globally in 2020, local DAP prices witnessed an increase of Rs425 per bag as it went up from Rs3,575 per bag to Rs4,000 per bag.

Yet, total DAP sales for the year are expected to grow by around seven percent to 2.17 million tons compared to last year on the back of improved farm economics, and better support pricing by the government to facilitate the farmers.

The year 2020 closed with urea inventory of around 300,000 to 317,000 tons, with approximately 100,000 tons with the dealers. These stocks are sufficient to cater to the market requirements, while maintaining some buffer inventories as well.

Currently, urea is officially priced at the year 2012 level of around PKR 1,630 per 50kg bag. However, dealers in different regions have also been reported to hoard urea and overcharge farmers by up to Rs100 per bag to take undue advantage of improved farm economics and willingness of farmers to pay more to meet their requirements.

The government has initiated action against hoarders and last week, 12 warehouses with urea supplies worth Rs300 million were sealed in Khanewal. The most recent National Fertilizer Development Centre (NFDC) report highlights that total urea availability during Rabi 2020-21 was estimated to be around 3.49 million tons, with expected offtake of 3.24 million tons. Therefore, the situation of urea during Rabi 2020-21 seems to be comfortable with a closing balance of 278,000 tons at the end of season.

A bulletin published by the SUPARCO has also confirmed the better performance of crops in Kharif season. Meanwhile, the monthly outlook report released by the Ministry of Finance projected a promising prospect of Rabi crop season due to availability of agriculture inputs. The report suggest that the agriculture sector is expected to surpass growth target of 2.8 percent during 2021 on the back of improved production of sugarcane and rice compared to 2020, due to timely measures adopted by the government.

