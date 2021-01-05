AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Positivity rate remains 5.22 percent: Punjab reports 15 deaths, 526 fresh cases

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases witnessed a slight increase at 5.22% in Punjab, as out of 10,073 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 526 fresh virus cases and 15 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 140,714 and fatalities to 4,124. With recovery of 668 more people, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 125,129.

After identifying new hot spots, the Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in different areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan. Spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that the smart lockdown had been imposed in the areas from where corona cases had been reported.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 69,539 cases and 1628 deaths, Rawalpindi 13,281 cases and 748 deaths, Faisalabad 7691 cases and 349 deaths, Multan 8671 cases and 310 deaths, Bahawalpur 3670 cases and 123 deaths and Sialkot reported 3018 cases and 121 fatalities.

On the other hand, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has received through donation two modern machines worth over Rs 10 million for lungs screening, respiratory diseases, treatment and tests. Both the machines have been installed at the Department of Chest & Sleep.

Principal PGMI Prof Alfreed Zafar said with the provision of these machines in the Department of Pulmonology, lungs diseases will be diagnosed with a camera.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Positivity rate remains 5.22 percent: Punjab reports 15 deaths, 526 fresh cases

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.