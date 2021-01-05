Positivity rate remains 5.22 percent: Punjab reports 15 deaths, 526 fresh cases

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases witnessed a slight increase at 5.22% in Punjab, as out of 10,073 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 526 fresh virus cases and 15 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 140,714 and fatalities to 4,124. With recovery of 668 more people, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 125,129.

After identifying new hot spots, the Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in different areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan. Spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that the smart lockdown had been imposed in the areas from where corona cases had been reported.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 69,539 cases and 1628 deaths, Rawalpindi 13,281 cases and 748 deaths, Faisalabad 7691 cases and 349 deaths, Multan 8671 cases and 310 deaths, Bahawalpur 3670 cases and 123 deaths and Sialkot reported 3018 cases and 121 fatalities.

On the other hand, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has received through donation two modern machines worth over Rs 10 million for lungs screening, respiratory diseases, treatment and tests. Both the machines have been installed at the Department of Chest & Sleep.

Principal PGMI Prof Alfreed Zafar said with the provision of these machines in the Department of Pulmonology, lungs diseases will be diagnosed with a camera.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021