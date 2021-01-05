AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt accuses PML-N, PPP of getting donations from 'criminals'

Zulfiqar Ahmad 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday accused the PPP and the PML-N of getting donations from "criminals" and "corrupt elements", due to which they are unable to submit any evidence in foreign funding case pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking at a presser along with parliamentary secretary for railways Farrukh Habib, he said there should be a difference between "prohibited and foreign funding".

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not involved in any kind of getting funds from prohibited entities like foreign governments or multi-national companies.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been using party funding for money laundering besides accepting funds from "prohibited organizations", and this is the reason they are unable to give evidence in their defence in the foreign funding case.

The minister said the PTI has given complete details of all its accounts to the ECP, adding that the PTI, instead of accepting funds from mafias, had sought cooperation from its workers and sympathizers, who deposited small amounts ranging from 10 to a few hundred dollars.

Farrukh Habib said the ECP's scrutiny committee, auditing accounts of the PML-N and the PPP, has issued three different orders, urging them to submit details of their accounts, but none of them is ready to comply with the commission's directions.

He said PML-N is registered as a "private limited company" in the UK and the United States. He questioned as to how a political party can be registered as a private limited company in foreign countries.

Habib alleged that PPP's "principal agent" is Asif Ali Zardari in the US, where he has been receiving funding from foreign companies.

He said the ECP is asking PPP to submit its foreign accounts' record, "but it is yet to submit any evidence because it has no evidence."

He said Nawaz Sharif first donated Rs100 million to PML-N and, later got transferred Rs60 million of that amount to his personal account. He said the PML-N is also not providing details of its expenditure of Rs700 million, which it spent on media campaigning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Govt accuses PML-N, PPP of getting donations from 'criminals'

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.