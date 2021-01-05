KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (January 04, 2021).

================================================================= DAILY INDICATORS ================================================================= MONDAY PREVIOUS ================================================================= Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 159.90/160.00 159.90/160.90 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 159.80 159.80 Karachi 100-share Index 44,686.46 44,434.80 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm N/A 97,994.25 ----------------------------------------------------------------- CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury bill auction results: ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 31 Dec 17 Three-month bills 7.1498 7.1202 Six-month bills 7.2000 7.1701 12-month bills 7.2900 7.2400 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 31 Dec 16 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Three-year PIB 98.8132 99.6467 Five-year PIB No bid recivie 99.2323 10-year PIB No bid recivie Bids rejected 20-Year PIB 95.2853 95.2853 ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Week ending Dec 24 PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total liquid forex reserves $20,254.0m $20,131.1mln Forex held by central bank $13,150.9m $13,216.2mln Forex held by commercial banks $7,103.1m $7,096.9mln ----------------------------------------------------------------- MONTHLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Consumer price index LAST PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.7 0.8 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 8.0 8.3 Wholesale price index Dec Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.3 0.9 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 5.7 5.0 Trade Balance Dec N/A N/A Exports Dec N/A N/A Imports Dec N/A N/A ----------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520 Per capita income N/A $1,433 External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9 Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pct Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct Services sector growth -0.6 N/A Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pct Commodity producing sector growth N/A N/A Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct N/A Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pct 5.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740bn $-1,673bn Exports N/A $147,000m Imports N/A $235,295m Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97bn =================================================================

= Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics