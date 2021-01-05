AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan Economic Indicators

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (January 04, 2021)....
Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (January 04, 2021).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                         MONDAY          PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)    159.90/160.00     159.90/160.90
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                  159.80            159.80
Karachi 100-share Index               44,686.46         44,434.80
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm                     N/A         97,994.25
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 31            Dec 17
Three-month bills                        7.1498            7.1202
Six-month bills                          7.2000            7.1701
12-month bills                           7.2900            7.2400
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 31            Dec 16
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          98.8132           99.6467
Five-year PIB                    No bid recivie           99.2323
10-year PIB                      No bid recivie     Bids rejected
20-Year PIB                             95.2853           95.2853
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                              Dec 24               PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves          $20,254.0m      $20,131.1mln
Forex held by central bank           $13,150.9m      $13,216.2mln
Forex held by commercial banks        $7,103.1m       $7,096.9mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                       LAST               PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec                    0.7               0.8
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec                      8.0               8.3
Wholesale price index Dec
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec                    0.3               0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec                      5.7               5.0
Trade Balance Dec                           N/A               N/A
Exports Dec                                 N/A               N/A
Imports Dec                                 N/A               N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                             2020/21           2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)               207,774,520       207,774,520
Per capita income                           N/A            $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)         17,000.0          15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)          23.5 tr          22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth           1.0 pct          1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth                -5.4             5 pct
Services sector growth                     -0.6               N/A
Agricultural sector growth             2.67 pct           4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth           N/A               N/A
Average consumer price inflation      11.11 pct               N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)             8.1 pct           5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)         $-1,740bn         $-1,673bn
Exports                                     N/A         $147,000m
Imports                                     N/A         $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                       $792m           $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

Pakistan Economic Indicators

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.