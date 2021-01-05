Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
Updated 05 Jan 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 04, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07763 0.08100 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09575 0.09788 1.59350 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.14388 0.14513 1.73438 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.19038 0.18225 1.84113 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.23838 0.24013 1.90025 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.25763 0.26663 1.90950 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.34188 0.34038 1.99488 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.