Bullion prices on Monday

05 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 99108.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1200.27 (per 10 gram)
