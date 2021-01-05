AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM urges Int’l community, UNSC to honour their commitment of holding free, impartial plebiscite in IIOJK

  • Imran Khan said for over seven decades, the life of Kashmiris in the IIOJK had been a chronicle of state-sponsored cruelty and terrorism.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while reiterating Pakistan’s strong and steadfast support for the Kashmiri people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) till realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, has reminded the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, of the imperative of honouring its commitment in this regard.

“Being a direct party to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan will continue to underscore the imperative of holding a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-determination Day being observed on January 5.

Referring to the 72nd anniversary of United Nations’ commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, on this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India & Pakistan (UNCIP) had pledged the realization of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

The importance of the inalienable right to self-determination, the prime minister said, had been acknowledged in various human rights covenants and decisions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

“Owing to Indian intransigence, the Security Council has failed to fulfill its pledge to the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Imran Khan said for over seven decades, the life of Kashmiris in the IIOJK had been a chronicle of state-sponsored cruelty and terrorism.

Around 900,000 occupation forces had converted the region into the largest militarized zone in the world.

“Post-5th August 2019, India has unleashed a new reign of terror in the IIOJK, maintaining an inhuman military siege, perpetrating egregious violations of human rights of the innocent people especially women, children and the elderly with unprecedented impunity, and seeking to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory,” he added.

The prime minister said, “The world must ensure that human rights abuses do not go unpunished and that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity are held accountable.”

For more than 500 days now, the prime minister said, Indian occupation forces had been further brutalizing the besieged innocent Kashmiris, brazenly denying their basic rights of communication, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, and above all, freedom to determine their own future.

"Kashmiris have been deprived of their fundamental rights to life, food and health despite the rampant Covid-19 pandemic. The recent spate of unprecedented Indian state-sponsored terrorism in the IIOJK and discriminatory steps against minorities, especially Muslims, are a clear manifestation of the ‘Hindutva’ ideology espoused by the RSS-inspired BJP regime," he added.

IIOJK Prime Minister Imran Khan Kashmiris UNSC

PM urges Int’l community, UNSC to honour their commitment of holding free, impartial plebiscite in IIOJK

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters