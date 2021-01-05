PML-N badly failed to produce a leader during 35years ruling in country: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could not produce a leader during 35 years ruled in country.

Talking to a private news channel, minister said that PML-N lacks leadership due to hereditary politics in the party.

A living example of this was Maryam Nawaz’s takeover of the party.

“Leadership was never inherited or donated, but is the result of constant struggle”, she added.

She said that Maryam Nawaz is a political minor and she lacks training so it will be excessive to impose such leadership on the people of Pakistan.

Sadly, the former Prime Minister is seen standing behind Maryam with his hands tied.

Responding to a question, she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was politicizing resignations and was only dragging the body of its narrative.

The masses have vehemently rejected the PDM’s statements which was clearly visible in Gilgit Baltistan and Lahore, she added.

She further said that PML-N has always given priority to personal interests for which they can go beyond any limits.

Accusing the respectable institutions and sometimes falling at their feet has been their sand.