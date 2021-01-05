Pakistan
Shibli grieved over demise of senior journalist
- In a condolence message, the minister said his valuable contribution in the field of journalism will be remembered.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir.
In a condolence message, the minister said his valuable contribution in the field of journalism will be remembered.
The minister said that Rauf Tahir was a unique writer having a distinct style.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
