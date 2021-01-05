Free rides

There is a certain truth to the Urdu colloquial expression “tumharay baap ka road nahin hai” which angry drivers on the road typically use to admonish their traffic offending fellow drivers. Economists disagree on whether roads and road infrastructure are public goods or not, but since governments have already built roads (tax-funded) and they are to be used by the general public, at the very least, roads are shared spaces, and they are scarce. Because of rising mobility, travel, car ownership and urbanization; roads are often congested, noisy, down-trodden, and inefficiently used with largely negative implications on the economy and environment.

This prelude would seem like one is laying it on thick but evidence suggests the cost burdens are huge worldwide. In Pakistan, two studies—one in Karachi and the other in Lahore—estimate a loss of Rs200 billion and Rs100 billion annually due to road congestion. This will only grow as vehicles on the roads; car ownership and road usage increases.

A PIDE research on cities and urbanization highlights several problems associated to car ownership and its critical role in urban planning. “Cities must realize the real costs of luxury and freedom are not of cars but also road depreciation, pollution, usage of space for parking and opportunity cost of that land usage, etc.”, the author writes. These costs are borne by the public; motorists or not. In fact, motorists are not paying the real cost of private vehicle travel; and they should.

Cities around the world adopt pricing and regulatory mechanisms to deal with the demand and supply of road usage. When users pay for the real cost of using road networks—aside from just paying for owning the car—they are able to alter their travel behaviors (such as changing mode of travel to eco-friendly means or changing time of travel or being frugal with their usage) which optimizes use of existing infrastructure, reduces pollution, reduces congestion, redirect infrastructure spending and frees space up for other more productive uses. Interventions can come in the form of road use pricing, congestion taxes, smart parking meters, promoting shared transportation, and so on. PIDE prescribes some strong policy steps in the aforementioned study which can be read in the original document.

The importance of these policy prescriptions in the current climate cannot be overstated. At the moment, the government is incentivizing car assembling and manufacturing –first through the auto development policy and then through the electric vehicle policy—which will potentially push more people toward car ownership and bring even more vehicles on roads than ever before. Before manufacturing even starts, an influx of cars will come in the form of imports as new auto players test the market. Policies to counter and minimize the negative effects of more cars on the roads will have to go hand-in-hand.