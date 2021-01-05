AVN 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
DCL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 111.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
EFERT 63.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
EPCL 47.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HBL 133.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 89.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 30.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
OGDC 114.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
PAEL 39.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 98.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
POWER 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
PPL 102.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 242.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.43%)
SNGP 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
STPL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
TRG 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Free rides

BR Research 05 Jan 2021

There is a certain truth to the Urdu colloquial expression “tumharay baap ka road nahin hai” which angry drivers on the road typically use to admonish their traffic offending fellow drivers. Economists disagree on whether roads and road infrastructure are public goods or not, but since governments have already built roads (tax-funded) and they are to be used by the general public, at the very least, roads are shared spaces, and they are scarce. Because of rising mobility, travel, car ownership and urbanization; roads are often congested, noisy, down-trodden, and inefficiently used with largely negative implications on the economy and environment.

This prelude would seem like one is laying it on thick but evidence suggests the cost burdens are huge worldwide. In Pakistan, two studies—one in Karachi and the other in Lahore—estimate a loss of Rs200 billion and Rs100 billion annually due to road congestion. This will only grow as vehicles on the roads; car ownership and road usage increases.

A PIDE research on cities and urbanization highlights several problems associated to car ownership and its critical role in urban planning. “Cities must realize the real costs of luxury and freedom are not of cars but also road depreciation, pollution, usage of space for parking and opportunity cost of that land usage, etc.”, the author writes. These costs are borne by the public; motorists or not. In fact, motorists are not paying the real cost of private vehicle travel; and they should.

Cities around the world adopt pricing and regulatory mechanisms to deal with the demand and supply of road usage. When users pay for the real cost of using road networks—aside from just paying for owning the car—they are able to alter their travel behaviors (such as changing mode of travel to eco-friendly means or changing time of travel or being frugal with their usage) which optimizes use of existing infrastructure, reduces pollution, reduces congestion, redirect infrastructure spending and frees space up for other more productive uses. Interventions can come in the form of road use pricing, congestion taxes, smart parking meters, promoting shared transportation, and so on. PIDE prescribes some strong policy steps in the aforementioned study which can be read in the original document.

The importance of these policy prescriptions in the current climate cannot be overstated. At the moment, the government is incentivizing car assembling and manufacturing –first through the auto development policy and then through the electric vehicle policy—which will potentially push more people toward car ownership and bring even more vehicles on roads than ever before. Before manufacturing even starts, an influx of cars will come in the form of imports as new auto players test the market. Policies to counter and minimize the negative effects of more cars on the roads will have to go hand-in-hand.

Free rides

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters