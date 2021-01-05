AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum Taxes – Keeping up

BR Research 05 Jan 2021

The FBR may well miss most of its tax collection targets for FY21, as has been the case since forever, but petroleum related tax revenue is one silver lining that has not gone unnoticed. Recall that the official Petroleum Levy (PL) collection in 1QFY21 at Rs136 billion was comfortably the highest ever quarterly figure, besting the previous high by a whopping 45 percent.

As December petroleum products’ sales numbers are in, the PL collection for 2QFY21 is all set to break the previous high and is likely to touch Rs150 billion. The cumulative first half FY21 PL collection at Rs286 billion is one-third of the full year FY21 target of Rs450 billion. The 1HFY21 PL is already closing in on the FY20 full year collection.

All of this was almost unthinkable when the government had announced the Rs450 billion target, as it bordered on extreme scenarios of levying PL of Rs25/liter throughout the year, while also looking at a 10 percent increase in petroleum consumption. The government got lucky, as Covid ensured the oil prices tanked – averaging $45/bbl in 1HFY21 versus $70/bbl in the same period last year.

The government managed to maximize the PL to the upper limit of Rs30/ltr for almost the entirety of 1HFY21 on both HSD and petrol. And the oil prices allowed to do it with ease, without having to increase prices, which remained lower by 28 and 10 percent for HSD and petrol, respectively, year-on-year. The PL has averaged Rs29/ltr in 1HFY21, up from Rs22/ltr in FY20.

Meanwhile, lower oil prices have also allowed the government to keep the GST intact at 17 percent, which has averaged Rs15/ltr in 1HFY21, highest since FY16. Recall that the government under the IMF programme is supposed to not lower the GST on petroleum products from the standard 17 percent. Had oil prices been higher, the hit would have been taken by the PL, which is not a desirable outcome, given PL revenue is not part of the divisible pool.

With a gradual increase in international oil prices expected, the same luxury of charging PL near the maximum allowed limit would not be available for 2HFY21. The first few glimpses have been seen in the last two price revisions, where government lowered the PL to as low as Rs23/ltr on petrol in a bid to keep retail prices in check.

That said, the stellar first half ensures that higher oil prices will not be a worry in terms of revenue collection at least for the second half of FY21. The GST and PL combined collection in 1HFY21 has already crossed 74 percent of FY20’s tally in just six months.

Even if the PL is reduced to Rs20/ltr on both products, another Rs170 billion will likely be pocketed in lieu of PL, enough to surpass the once-optimistic target of Rs450 billion. The bonanza may not last forever though, as the low base will come into play from FY22 onwards, and the government may have to then choose between jacking up revenues or lowering inflation.

Petroleum Taxes – Keeping up

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters