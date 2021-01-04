Educational institutions to reopen from January 18 in first phase

The Inter-provincial Education Ministers conference decided on Monday to reopen educational institutions from January 18.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that in the first phase, classes nine to 12 would be allowed to resume from January 18. In the second phase, the minister said, primary to class 8 will resume on January 25.

Whereas higher education institutions; universities and colleges will reopen on February 1, Mahmood said. The education minister further said that online classes can resume from January 11.

He added that teachers and administrative staff would also be allowed to come back to schools from January 11 after the winter vacations were over. He also announced that board exams scheduled for March and April were postponed to May and June.