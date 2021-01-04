Indonesia inflation picks up further in Dec, but stays below central bank target

JAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated for a fourth straight month in December, but remained below the central bank's target range, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

December's consumer price index rose 1.68% year-on-year, compared with a 1.61% rate expected in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia's target range for 2020 and 2021 is 2%-4%.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.45%.

The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, in December was 1.60%, below the poll's 1.70% forecast.