Indonesia inflation picks up further in Dec, but stays below central bank target
- The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, in December was 1.60%, below the poll's 1.70% forecast.
04 Jan 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated for a fourth straight month in December, but remained below the central bank's target range, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.
December's consumer price index rose 1.68% year-on-year, compared with a 1.61% rate expected in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia's target range for 2020 and 2021 is 2%-4%.
On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.45%.
