Oman makes provision for debt settlement of 150m rials for 2021

CAIRO: Oman introduced a “provision for debt repayment” of 150 million rials ($389.62 million) for 2021 to pay part of future loan instalments, the finance ministry said in a tweet on Saturday, citing Finance Minister Sultan al-Habsi.

It is planned for this provision to increase to 600 million rials ($1.56 billion) during the financial framework of the five-year plan of 2021-2025, the minister added.