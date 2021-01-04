AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Afghan dairy entrepreneur walks political tightrope to stay afloat

AFP Updated 04 Jan 2021

ARGHANDAB: Brightly coloured milk bottles whizz off the production line at the Milko factory in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, the result of entrepreneur Ghami Mia treading a careful line with both the Taliban and government officials. To keep Milko afloat, Mia has become adept at skillfully pleasing the warring rivals, which are preparing to restart peace talks next week in Qatar.

People from both sides want a share of his success.

“The Taliban only take their taxes, but the government take taxes and also our products,” he explains.

The company’s dairy products including flavoured milk drinks and ice creams have become well-loved throughout the region. The company supplies some of the most dangerous towns in southern Afghanistan, such as Zabol, Ghazni and Lashkar Gah, encircled by Taliban territory. With his clean-shaven face and affable smile, Mia says he just a pragmatic businessman who does what he needs to make the company thrive. “I want to continue living in Afghanistan, and working here. I don’t want to go and invest abroad,” he argues. At war for 40 years, Afghanistan regularly ranks as one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Khan, a delivery driver for the dairy who goes by one name, says the local police are his biggest hurdle. “They ask me for money... and if I don’t have any, they want my goods,” he explains. Despite also contending with a lack of electricity and skilled labour, the owner has managed to grow the business employing hundreds of people and offering more than 30 products, using 250 of its own cows as well as relying on farmers in rural areas.

In Arghandab district, farmers line up to drop off their fresh milk at a Milko collection point, an opportunity that has substantially boosted the income of many.

But security poses a constant challenge, with some areas temporarily or permanently inaccessible for sale because of fighting, which has dramatically increased in recent months. “If the situation persists, we will be forced to close,” Mia says. “But I don’t want to let the farmers down.”

Afghan dairy entrepreneur walks political tightrope to stay afloat

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

PM orders FC to apprehend killers

Gunmen kill 11 Hazara coal miners in Macch

Tax amnesty scheme: FBR must disclose names of investors: expert

Pakistan approaches UN to seek immediate release of Kashmiri HR activist

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.