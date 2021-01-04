Afghanistan urged to reduce RDs, taxes on Pakistani export

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision regarding reduction in customs values of Afghan origin imported goods and emphasized that the Afghanistan government should also bring reduction in values, regulatory duties and taxes on Pakistani export items.

Sherbaz Bilour president SCCI while talking to this scribe on Sunday hoped that the government’s decision would give boost to economic and trade activities between the two neighbouring countries. He noted that huge potential existed to further strengthen the mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, he emphasized that both Islamabad and Kabul should make serious efforts and initiatives to enhance the mutual trade volume between the two countries, which currently stood at less than one billion dollar.

According to him, the Model Customs Collectorate Peshawar (Appraisement and Facilitation) had issued directives regarding minimum customs values for Afghan origin imported goods; the SCCI termed the decision is highly laudable and praised the role of Collector Customs MCC Peshawar (Appraisement & Facilitation) Muhammad Saleem for making possible such an important step.

The chamber office bearer expressed the hope that the government policies would assist to promote the trade and economic activities between the two neighbouring countries. He said the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan is very low, which needed to be further improved by reviewing policies by both governments, he stressed. He also called upon Islamabad and Kabul to take joint initiatives to remove trade barriers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021