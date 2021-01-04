AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

Afghanistan urged to reduce RDs, taxes on Pakistani export

Recorder Report Updated 04 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision regarding reduction in customs values of Afghan origin imported goods and emphasized that the Afghanistan government should also bring reduction in values, regulatory duties and taxes on Pakistani export items.

Sherbaz Bilour president SCCI while talking to this scribe on Sunday hoped that the government’s decision would give boost to economic and trade activities between the two neighbouring countries. He noted that huge potential existed to further strengthen the mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, he emphasized that both Islamabad and Kabul should make serious efforts and initiatives to enhance the mutual trade volume between the two countries, which currently stood at less than one billion dollar.

According to him, the Model Customs Collectorate Peshawar (Appraisement and Facilitation) had issued directives regarding minimum customs values for Afghan origin imported goods; the SCCI termed the decision is highly laudable and praised the role of Collector Customs MCC Peshawar (Appraisement & Facilitation) Muhammad Saleem for making possible such an important step.

The chamber office bearer expressed the hope that the government policies would assist to promote the trade and economic activities between the two neighbouring countries. He said the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan is very low, which needed to be further improved by reviewing policies by both governments, he stressed. He also called upon Islamabad and Kabul to take joint initiatives to remove trade barriers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Afghanistan urged to reduce RDs, taxes on Pakistani export

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

PM orders FC to apprehend killers

Gunmen kill 11 Hazara coal miners in Macch

Tax amnesty scheme: FBR must disclose names of investors: expert

Pakistan approaches UN to seek immediate release of Kashmiri HR activist

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.