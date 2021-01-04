Over 200,000 jobs generated by MoCC in 2019-20

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has scaled up over 200,000 green jobs under Green Economic Stimulus Package, Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project and Clean Green Pakistan Movement over the span of a year (2019-2020) providing livelihood opportunities to unemployed masses due to Covid-19.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam in an exclusive interview with APP said one of the biggest interventions of the government was the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) programme was a Rs 125.184 billion programme aimed to increase the forest cover by planting 3.22 billion trees in phase-I which had undertaken major biodiversity initiatives especially conservation of national parks.

“The initiative is expected to yield one million jobs in next four years. This mega project is expected to yield multiple environmental dividends including reducing greenhouse gas effects, lowering cases of random floods and droughts and enhancing other biodiversity.”

He added that TBTT project was appreciated at international forums including World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the second quarter of 2020, around 324 million plants were planted with 85,000 employment opportunities being created for daily wagers under TBTT programme, he added.

Amin mentioned that keeping in view Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing maximum job opportunities particularly to the youth and also post COVID-19 situation the MoCC proposed a “Green Economic Stimulus” that primarily focussed on diverting and reconfiguring implementation and roll out of TBTT programme and Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) which would create more employment and livelihood opportunities.

He added that the World Bank (WB) grant of $60 million was proposed to provide short term relief in the shape of job creation and livelihood operations during the lapsed year of 2019-20.

“Pakistan’s ‘Green Stimulus’ is acknowledged by WEF as win – win for the environment and for the unemployed’,” he said.

The TBTT programme had generated a minimum of 65,000 jobs which were beefed- up to 200,000 by December 2020 that included Argo-Forestry/Social Forestry (Individual Subsistence Farmers), Raising of Potted Nurseries (Subsistence Communities in Hilly Areas), Seed Collection; Sale to Government/ Private Nurseries), Rakha or Watchers, Fire Collies in Afforestation Areas (Seasonal Employment), Water Shed Management (Bioengineering); Soil Conservation Works’ Labor, Rangeland and Grassland Improvement Work Labour, Fuelwood Plantation Raising (Traditional Hurries in Sindh), Evolving value chains; supply chains for engagement of larger section of labor and innovative enterprises.

Under “Enhancement of Forest cover and management” component of TBTT, he said the Prime Minister had launched Rs4 billion worth development programme of 15 national parks to be set up over the next three years aiming to expand protective areas from 12 to 15 percent by 2023.

He said the protected areas imitative would help boost income opportunities with proper management through enhanced management of protected areas with focus on Eco-tourism on international standards.

“Almost 5,000 direct green jobs will be created in the initial phase of the project. Job Creation through Protected Areas Management includes seasonal rakha or watchers in protected areas/national park fringes, eco-tourism seasonal guides, removable information kiosks and food outlets, local jeep drivers for tourist mobility and social mobilization for conservation (local awareness and outreach activists).”

The SAPM highlighted that Pakistan became a model for the entire world in environmental conservation and a developing country fighting climate change with its meagre resources. “Pakistan for the first time achieved the sustainable development goal (SDG-13) Climate Action ahead of its 2030 deadline.”

According to SDG report 2019-20, Pakistan’s SDG index score improved from 54.9 in 2018 to 56.2 in 2020.

The CGP, he said was re-designed to contribute to the objectives of job creation through contributing to total sanitation, solid waste management and hygiene within identified districts of the two provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amin added that a total of 53,250 jobs were created over the span of mere three months that included community mobilizers, social mobilizers, sanitation labor, drain clean gang, and urban horticulture, garbage collectors/scavengers, certified clean green Champions.