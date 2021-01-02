AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
Iran plans to raise uranium enrichment to 20%, just shy of weapons-grade

  • On Saturday, Iran announced that it intend to enrich its uranium to 20 percent, amid heightening tensions with the United States in the final days of the Trump Administration.
  • The Iranian regime's decision to further enrich its uranium comes amid escalating friction with Washington and concerns that Tehran is considering military action in the Middle East in the foreseeable future.
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Jan 2021

On Saturday, Iran announced that it intend to enrich its uranium to 20 percent, amid heightening tensions with the United States in the final days of the Trump Administration.

As reported by Iranian state television, Ali Akbar Salehi, the Head of the Civilian Atomic Energy Organization, sent a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), informing it of Tehran’s decision to enrich its uranium just short of weapons-grade levels - at the country's Fordow facility.

The IAEA has also confirmed to The Hill that it would maintain close examination of any developments at the nuclear facility.

In a statement from the agency, it stated that "Iran has informed the agency that in order to comply with a legal act recently passed by the country’s parliament, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran intends to produce low-enriched uranium (LEU) up to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant".

Furthermore, the agency stated that they have "inspectors present in Iran on a 24/7 basis and they have regular access to Fordow" adding that "In line with standard safeguards practice, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will promptly report any relevant developments to IAEA Member States".

The Iranian regime's decision to further enrich its uranium comes amid escalating friction with Washington and concerns that Tehran is considering military action in the Middle East in the foreseeable future.

