Pakistan post ‘Highest-Ever’ Exports figure for the month of December

  • Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3 percent to USD 2.357 billion as compared to USD 1.993 billion in December 2019.
Ali Ahmed 01 Jan 2021

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan exports continued to flourish hitting over USD 2.3 billion, the highest ever in the month of December.

“It gives me immense pleasure to inform that, Alhamdolillah, according to provisional data, Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3 percent to USD 2.357 billion as compared to USD 1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of USD 364 million over December 2019,” shared Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a series of tweets on Friday.

The advisor said that the figures are “the highest export ever in the month of December.”

For the period July-December 2020, Pakistan’s exports increased by 4.9pc to USD 12.104 billion as compared to USD 11.533 billion in the corresponding period last year.

“This shows the resilience of the economy of Pakistan and it is a vindication of the government’s policy to keep the wheels of economy running during COVID-19 pandemic. I commend our exporters for achieving this feat during these testing times and urge them to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international trade,” he said.

Dawood further lauded the exporters calling them 'a great asset’ for Pakistan and saying ‘I salute you all.’

