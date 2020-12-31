Early trade in New York: Dollar plumbs more than two-year lows

NEW YORK: The euro, Aussie and New Zealand dollars all posted more than two-year highs against the struggling greenback on Wednesday as investors bet on more US fiscal support and positioned for year-end in light trading volume.

Investors are betting that an improving economic outlook as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus will boost global growth and asset prices in 2021.

The dollar fell 0.30% against a basket of currencies to 89.71 after earlier dropping to 89.56, the lowest since April 2018. It is down more than 7% this year.

Trading volumes are thin with many investors out between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The euro reached $1.2310, before falling back to $1.2279, up 0.30% on the day.

The Aussie surged to $0.7680, and was last up 0.87% at $0.7671. The kiwi reached $0.7199, and was last $0.7189, up 0.59%.

It was the highest level for all three currencies against the US dollar since April 2018.

The dollar also slipped 0.50% to 103.08 yen. It is holding just above a nine-month low of 102.86 yen reached on Dec. 17.

Sterling also jumped before lawmakers on Wednesday voted on the Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson clinched last week.

The pound gained 0.58% to $1.3585. It is holding below the $1.3625 level reached earlier this month, the highest since May 2018.

Bitcoin reached a record high of $28,599.99, taking the yearly gain for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency past 290%.—Reuters