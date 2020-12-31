Mayorship of Islamabad

Pir Adil Gillani of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has been elected the Mayor of Islamabad after defeating Malik Sajid Mehmood from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the mayoral election. The result of mayoral election has thrown up no surprise because of PML-N’s majority in the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

This outcome, however, could be described as a real morale booster for PML-N which has, from the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has stepped up its anti-government and anti-establishment drive. Insofar as PTI is concerned, this result constitutes a check in progress.

SARA KHAN (ISLAMABAD)

