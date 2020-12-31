Who will blink first?

EDITORIAL: It is interesting and also somewhat concerning that the combined opposition further hardened its anti-government position, as was evident from speeches of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders recently in Larkana, just when the government hinted at a willingness to hold talks, even though ultimately the offer only extended to members of parliament and left out perhaps the two most prominent figures of the alliance – Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. PDM didn’t appear too impressed by the proposition, amid the usual chatter of course that there was some disagreement among the many parties in the movement about how to respond to it, but any chances of a thaw more or less evaporated once the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) picked up Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif in an assets-beyond-means case. If the tactic was meant to deter the opposition, who have called it an “abduction, not an arrest,” then it might prove counter-productive very quickly because already the unity among PDM parties on the issue is over-shadowing their many differences in the news cycle. And it has also opened yet another can of worms, regrettably, which means the New Year will see an escalation in the confrontation between the government and opposition parties.

A far more desirable route would have been the government not associating any conditions to the offer of talks and the opposition accepting it. Then both sides could have named their representatives for the exercise and a very legitimate attempt could have been made to settle things in an amicable manner. Politics is the art of the possible, after all, and one crucial attribute that distinguishes politicians from non-politicians is that they negotiate to resolve issues. Granted, it is every individual’s as well as every political party’s democratic right to protest. But let’s also not forget that both the government and the opposition are supposedly doing all they are doing for the people. And if their confrontation gets any uglier then the ordinary people of the country stand to lose a lot more than politicians who are fighting over who should rule over them.

As the ruling party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ultimately bears the responsibility for ensuring that order prevails at all times. As the party in power it must now take the first practical step towards defusing this crisis. Yet even if they are willing to put the slugfest on hold for a while and sit down and talk, nobody should expect a solution anytime soon since the opposition wants the government out of office and the government wants most of the opposition out of the game altogether.

It is still important to keep making progress towards a solution all the time, which will be impossible if this political stare-down turns into an old-fashioned battle of egos. And that is precisely what it is becoming. There is no reason for the government to accept all the needless pressure and resign, but it still does itself no favours by increasing the temperature at every turn and waiting for the opposition to blink first before it can take a step back and reassess everything. Now that all sides have made their respective points, it’s about time our most senior and experienced leaders displayed greater political maturity and de-escalated from their extreme positions. It is, however, quite unfortunate that both sides appeared to have reached a dangerous impasse without entering – formally or informally — into talks. This situation cannot be allowed to persist any longer in view of country’s economic interests in particular.

