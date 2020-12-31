Adieu 2020

EDITORIAL: The year 2020 will be long remembered by a world still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic as transformative in the way people live in both developing and developed countries alike. The total number of deaths worldwide from the pandemic is calculated at over 1,761,381 with over 79,673,754 confirmed cases. These numbers continue to rise notwithstanding the administration of vaccines on a massive scale in the rich countries. Higher casualties in poor as opposed to the rich countries, evident in most other diseases, have not been apparent with Covid-19 as America has emerged as the country with the largest number of deaths from the pandemic at over 327,000. Critics of the outgoing US President Donald Trump blame him for this disturbing statistic – from his initial understating the threat posed and later rejecting the preventive measures, wearing masks and implementing lockdowns that became associated with his candidacy for reelection by his supporters. Brazil is in second place with 187,322 deaths so far – a number which is attributed to Jair Bolsonaro’s slavish support for the Trump way of (mis)handling the pandemic. And India which imposed a lockdown compelling hundreds of thousands of its migrant workers to begin their long trek back to their villages on foot is in third place with 146,141 deaths.

Pakistan has registered less than 10,000 deaths so far, with the government taking credit for its handling of the pandemic through smart lockdowns, or area-specific lockdowns, while refusing to implement a countrywide lockdown claiming that such a move would lead to deaths from hunger. While many argue that the actual number of fatalities due to the pandemic is understated as the number of tests is low, due to their high cost, yet the government’s claim that total number of fatalities in the country has not risen markedly from comparable data in the past which renders their estimated fatalities from Covid-19 deaths as accurate has merit. The changes wrought by the pandemic on different sectors of the economy have been myriad. The first casualty has been the retail sector - products and services for example restaurants - which has adapted by aggressively making their sales pitch online. In this context, it is relevant to note that Alibaba paved the way for online sales after the SARS pandemic (2003 though SARS did not spread to more than four to five countries). This is as evident in a rich country like the UK as it is in Pakistan where online sales have risen significantly though in total terms sales have declined considerably since before the pandemic.

Secondly, there have been large scale redundancies as the productive sectors reduced their workforce to take account of lower demand. Governments around the world, though not all, quickly stepped in to either indirectly subsidise the salaries of staff (in Pakistan the State Bank of Pakistan directed commercial banks to extend loans to employers at cheap rates payable in the long term to enable them not to reduce staff numbers) or directly through the social security networks in place. In Pakistan, the government disbursed three month lump-sum payments to beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Thirdly, with most of the employees working from home and interacting where required online/net the perception in many corporate headquarters is that there is no need to rent expensive real estate in major cities and a better option is to interact through the net. It is not yet evident if this would be the way forward in Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan is focused on promotion of the construction sector as a means to jump-start the economy. In April this year, he announced a series of incentives, including an amnesty scheme, designed to fuel construction activity which, he stated, would jump-start 40 other related subsectors. It is not yet clear whether the government’s focus will remain on low cost housing for the poor, which is hardly likely to jump-start the economy, or whether these measures would incentivise the building of shopping plazas (that assumes that the retail sector would once again be reenergized) or private sector corporate headquarters (who may be tempted to continue to cut costs by allowing staff to work from home).

Fourthly, international trade has declined. Countries in which the bulk of exports constituted consumer items like Pakistan, exports fell by a greater amount as demand for our products declined due to lockdowns abroad. In recent months there has been a spike in export orders which is being attributed to the inability of India’s exporters to meet their orders due to the pandemic continuing to rage there; however, the textile sector, which has been the major recipient of the spike, is complaining that with the gas crisis their ability to meet the orders on time may be compromised.

There is therefore an across-the-board change in the way we live in the post-pandemic world and yet in Pakistan’s context it is relevant to note that a lot of erosion of incomes as well as redundancies is not entirely due to the pandemic but to the severe fiscal and monetary policy contractionary policies that were implemented last year in pursuance of the conditions attached with the loan agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund. And reports indicate that if the government is to succeed in procuring the second tranche release from the Fund, which is necessary as concessional lending has all but dried up, it would have to abandon the loosening of these policies and revert to what was originally agreed with the Fund. The pandemic appears to have provided a reprieve to the hapless people of this country and the time for that may be over sooner rather than later.

